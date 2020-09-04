Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Paxon Hollow Road Weekdays for Water Main Extension in Marple Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Paxon Hollow Road weekdays between Route 320 (Sproul Road) and Hedgerow Drive in Marple Township, Delaware County, on Tuesday, September 22, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main extension, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Paxon Hollow Road motorists will be directed to use Route 320 (Sproul Road), Cedar Grove Road, Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) and Palmers Mill Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

