Joint Investigation of Drugs, TennCare Fraud Results in Arrest of Weakley County Couple

WEAKLEY COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other state and local agencies has resulted in the arrest of a Dresden couple, on drug and TennCare fraud charges.

In March, Agents with the Office of Inspector General joined a TBI investigation into the sale of large amounts of hydrocodone in Weakley County, after potential TennCare fraud was discovered. The joint investigation, with the assistance of investigators with the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Dresden Police Department, and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, identified Melissa and Larry Johnson as the individuals responsible for the sale of the drugs, from March through June 2020. The TN Office of Inspector General identifies and investigates fraud among members of the TennCare healthcare insurance program.

The Weakley County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Melissa Gail Johnson (DOB 10/05/1961) and Larry Keith Johnson (DOB 10/18/1961) each with four counts of Sale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone) and four counts of TennCare Fraud. The two were arrested Thursday and booked into the Weakley County Jail, where they each have a $2,500 bond.

  

