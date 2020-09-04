Amazon best seller book, Going from Just One to a Plus One, provides a guide for those over 50 looking for love again.

Amazon best selling author

Maria Romano, an Amazon best selling author, shares experiences and gives her advice on learning to love yourself and finding a partner who can support you.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Romano, founder of TrueLoveKnots.com and minister of love in Las Vegas, aims to help everyone that’s looking to find love later in life. Romano shares her experiences and gives her advice on learning to love yourself and finding a partner who can support and grow with you. With her Amazon best seller eBook, Going from Just One to a Plus One, she shares a roadmap to achieve the confident, supportive, and loving lifestyle that everyone deserves.Going from Just One to a Plus One is a helpful guide for those who are looking for love again later in life. Whether divorced or separated, a widow or widower, out of a long-term relationship, or newly dating after a long break, this will help prepare readers for a healthy and fulfilling new relationship. The foundational process that moves both men and women from being a just one to a plus one is simple, but takes time to perfect. The process is 4 steps: Be Yourself, Love Yourself, Rock Yourself and Launch Yourself.“Don’t just live your life, LOVE your LIFE!” ~ Maria RomanoGoing from Just One to a Plus One will be available on every book platform such as Amazon, Google Play, and Goodreads effective Sept. 1, 2020.Romano is an Amazon best-selling author and a motivational speaker. She is also an ordained minister in Las Vegas who has performed over 3,000 marriages. She founded True Love Knots with the goal to help men and women over 40 go from being single to being in a wonderful, supportive, and nurturing relationship.For more information about Going from Just One to a Plus One, Maria and True Love Knots visit https://trueloveknots.com/ or reach her via voice or text at 702-501-4150, or email at Maria@TrueLoveKnots.com###

My New Book Going from Just One to Plus One, Is Out NOW!