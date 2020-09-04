Scutari Introduces Legislation to Assist School Districts Affected By the Loss of State Aid

Trenton – Legislation that would help school districts retain staff members in the wake of the freeze in state aid from COVID-19 was introduced this week by Senator Nicholas Scutari.

“As we enter into the new school year, we must ensure that school districts have the staff needed to function as safely, efficiently and as effectively as possible during what will undoubtedly be a challenging year,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “I know schools in my legislative district had no choice but to furlough valued staff members due to the freeze in state aid, and many others throughout the state have had to do the same.

“This bill would provide much needed financial relief, so furloughed staff members can be brought back to work to help provide our students with the best educational opportunities during this difficult, COVID-19 school year.”

The bill, S-2870, would establish the “Education Rescue Grant Program” in the Department of Education to support qualified personnel costs of school districts impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.