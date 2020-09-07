DriveRightData partners with CDK Global to help automotive retailers boost revenue and increase consumer satisfaction
APIs & integrations through Fortellis Automotive Exchange Platform power optimized searches for dealership websites, providing revenue for automotive retailers.NUNEATON, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveRightData, a leading global automotive data supplier, today announced a new partnership with CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, to improve vehicle identification and product matching, allowing customers to easily identify all the possible wheel and tire combinations available for their vehicle.
The new collaboration combines the provision of market leading data with the open and agnostic Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform to improve the customer experience around aftermarket upgrade options through online retailing.
"Our new partnership with CDK Global will allow an exchange of information that benefits dealerships and vendors throughout the entire wheel and tire purchase process chain," said Clare Hetherington, marketing manager of DriveRightData. "The use of intelligent data forms the basis for integrated vehicle identification, creating enhanced user experiences and customer benefits required from an increasingly demanding market."
Dealerships can also choose the level of information they need from a wide range of APIs available through Fortellis, and are able to easily integrate the data into their systems, websites and apps. Data can be provided for vehicle, manufacturer fitted wheel and tire fitment as well as supplemental information including aftermarket upgrade options. Additional DriveRightData APIs on Fortellis are available that help ensure consumers choose compatible products, such as vehicle searches based on license plate or make or model, to reduce mis-sold or returned items.
"DriveRightData and CDK Global both have a history of creating great customer experiences and bringing together our programming expertise and quality data allows us to deliver extraordinary innovation,” said Leigh Ann Conver, senior director of strategy, Fortellis. “Leveraging the power of the Fortellis marketplace provides dealerships with all the tools they need to optimize sales and deliver amazing customer service.”
The data provided by DriveRightData gives the consumer the ability to choose whether to put the same size wheel and tire combination on their vehicle or the choice to customize their vehicle by advising which increased wheel and tire sizes are compatible. Customers can then easily identify higher grade wheel and tire options that are matched with their vehicle. The increased aftermarket sales provides the opportunity for dealerships to attract a higher footfall to the service area, and showrooms overall.
