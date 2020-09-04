Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,120 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board releases corrected stress test results stemming from an error in projected trading losses and as a result, revised the capital requirements for two banks

September 04, 2020

Federal Reserve Board releases corrected stress test results stemming from an error in projected trading losses and as a result, revised the capital requirements for two banks

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released corrected stress test results stemming from an error in projected trading losses and as a result, revised the capital requirements for two banks. The Board identified the error and all results affected by it, corrected those results, and implemented changes to prevent similar errors in the future.

The loss rates for certain public welfare investments made by large banks were initially miscalculated, resulting in an overestimation of hypothetical losses for those investments. The error affected five banks: Citigroup Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC North America Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo & Company. The resulting common equity tier 1, or CET1, capital requirements for three firms were unaffected, while the CET1 capital requirements for two firms were revised. The updated CET1 requirements for the five firms are listed in the table below. The related stress test results documents have also been updated.

In its review of the loss models used for certain public welfare investments, the Board identified other model components that were similarly implemented and has conducted additional reviews, which found no further implementation errors.

Bank Previous CET1 Capital Requirement Revised CET1 Capital Requirement
Citigroup Inc. 10.0% 10.0% (unchanged)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 13.7% 13.6%
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. 10.2% 10.2% (unchanged)
Morgan Stanley 13.4% 13.2%
Wells Fargo & Company 9.0% 9.0% (unchanged)

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board releases corrected stress test results stemming from an error in projected trading losses and as a result, revised the capital requirements for two banks

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.