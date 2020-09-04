Adult Operator Seriously Injured in ATV Rollover in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert Mancini Region One Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 September 3, 2020

Berlin, NH – On Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m., law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Berlin Police Department responded to a report of two separate All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover crashes on Jericho Lake Road in Jericho Mountain State Park. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Berlin Fire Department as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel confirmed that two riders, each operating a separate ATV, were involved in rollover crashes in the same area within seconds of one another. The adult operator was identified as Francisco Giron, a 30 year-old male, from Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The second operator was a 14-year-old female youth operator. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that both operators lost control of their ATVs while traveling east and heading downhill on a paved portion of roadway. Upon losing control, both operators applied breaks, overcorrected and subsequently rolled over. The roadway was dry, clear of debris, and had recently been paved. Weather conditions were clear. As a result, Giron sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The youth operator only sustained minor injuries. Both operators were a part of the same group and were riding with other members of their family, who were operating separate OHRVs when the incident occurred.

Both operators were treated on-scene for their injuries and were transported by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) for further evaluation and treatment. Operator inexperience combined with unreasonable speed are considered to be the primary contributing factors. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

No further information available at this time.