Hoyer Statement on President Trump's Comments Demeaning Servicemembers

“President Trump’s words about those who died defending our nation were disgusting and outrageous. Never before have I seen a president - or any public elected official, for that matter - so callously demean the sacrifices and service of America’s fallen heroes and those currently serving. At places like Belleau Wood, Normandy, Khe Sanh, and Fallujah, Americans gave their lives to safeguard democracy, something we know President Trump cares little about. We should not be entirely surprised, then, that he looks down on those who died to preserve, protect, and defend it. He has already ridiculed those captured by our enemies and made to endure torture and captivity for serving under our flag, and he has refused to stand up for our troops when Russia offered bounties for their murder.

“As American citizens, we each owe it to those wearing our nation’s uniform to ensure that the democracy and virtues they defend abroad are safeguarded here at home. Each of us has a responsibility to choose leaders who represent the best of America and honor the best among us; who uphold our Constitution instead of weaken it; who set an example for our young people to follow instead of one we urge them to avoid. This presidency has been a lesson to us all that elections matter, values matter, and patriotism matters.”