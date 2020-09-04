Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-95 North Lane Closure, Ramp Restriction Next Week at Columbus Boulevard for Surveying in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures and ramp restrictions are scheduled on northbound Interstate 95 and Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia on Tuesday, September 8, through Thursday, September 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

  • Alternating left or right lane closures on northbound I-95 at the Columbus Boulevard Interchange; and
  • Left lane closure on the northbound I-95 ramp to Columbus Boulevard; and
  • Alternating northbound or southbound lane closures on Columbus Boulevard between the I-95 interchange and Race Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The surveying is part of the advance engineering currently underway on PennDOT’s I-95 CAP project, which will completely cap I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and create a park connecting Center City and the Delaware River Waterfront.

More information about the reconstruction of I-95 in Philadelphia, including the I-95 CAP project, is available at www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

