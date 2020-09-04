PECO to Close New 2nd Street for Utility Installation in Cheltenham Township

​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close New 2nd Street between Coventry Avenue and Oak Lane Road in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, September 14, through Monday, October 5, for utility installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, New 2nd Street motorists will be directed to use Ashbourne Road and Oak Lane Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

