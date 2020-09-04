Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,114 in the last 365 days.

Route 212 (Church Road) to Close Next Week for Pipe Repair in Richland Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Route 212 (Church Road) will be closed and detoured between Younken Road and Pullen Station Road in Richland Township, Bucks County on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for pipe repair by Bucks County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

During the closure, Route 212 (Church Road) motorists will be directed to use Younken Road, Richlandtown Pike, California Road and Route 212 (Church Road).

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

 Route 212 Closure and Detour Richland Twp.jpg

 

You just read:

Route 212 (Church Road) to Close Next Week for Pipe Repair in Richland Township, Bucks County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.