Pennsylvania Turnpike to Restrict I-476 at Mid-County Toll Plaza for Resurfacing in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will restrict northbound and southbound Interstate 476 at night approaching the Mid-County Toll Plaza in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County for resurfacing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-476 approaching the Mid-County Toll Plaza; and

Friday, September 11, and Sunday, September 13, through Thursday, September 17, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-476 approaching the Mid-County Toll Plaza.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

