Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) Lane Closures, Traffic Shift Next Week for Construction in Montgomery and Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) motorists will encounter a lane closure and traffic shift next week in both directions between Unionville Pike and Reliance Road in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County and Hilltown Township, Bucks County under a $53.5 million project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

Beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, lane restrictions will be in place on northbound and southbound Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) while crews relocate barrier and restripe the highway prior to shifting southbound traffic onto the median and northbound traffic onto the northbound lanes.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will reconstruct and rehabilitate the Route 309 corridor (Sellersville Bypass) from Unionville Pike in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, to just north of Rich Hill Road in Richland Township, Bucks County. The improvement plan includes the following:

  • Milling and overlay;
  • Reconstructing shoulders;
  • Installing new guide rail and median barrier;
  • Replacing two bridge superstructures;
  • Rehabilitating eight Route 309 bridges, four overhead bridges and four culverts;
  • Repairing concrete ditches;
  • Installing drainage improvements, new pavement markings and signs; and
  • Integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Physical construction on the project is expected to finish in summer 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

 

 

