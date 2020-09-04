Construction on ND 37 scheduled to begin September 8 east of Garrison

Construction work on North Dakota Highway 37, from Garrison to Highway 83, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 8. The project will consist of milling and a paving overlay on a six mile stretch of ND 37.

During the project:

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes

Single-lane of traffic through the construction zone

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the construction zone

Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone

A 15 ft. width restriction will be in place

The project is expected to be complete by the end of September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.