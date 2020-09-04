Coronavirus - Africa: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations from China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) to support Ebola surveillance operations in Northeastern DRC

PPE donations from cidca official to support Ebola surveillance operations in Northeastern DRC since the end of the outbreak in June 2020. The supplies will also reinforce the COVID19 response in the area & Ebola responders in Mbandaka.
