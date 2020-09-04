Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,104 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations from China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) to support Ebola surveillance operations in Northeastern DRC

WHO Regional Office for Africa Download logo

PPE donations from cidca official to support Ebola surveillance operations in Northeastern DRC since the end of the outbreak in June 2020. The supplies will also reinforce the COVID19 response in the area & Ebola responders in Mbandaka.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Africa: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations from China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) to support Ebola surveillance operations in Northeastern DRC

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.