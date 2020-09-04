Relax In Comfort Officially Launches Malouf Snore Detection Power Bases
Malouf’s award-winning app automatically while you sleep and in real time elevates the head of the bed 15 degrees to improve respiration and lessen snoring.
When you marry adjustable firmness with automatic real time anti snore adjustable base, you get the perfect union. In of our current global condition, health, wellness and quality sleep is essential.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort, headquartered in Winter Park, FL, the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States, is proud to officially announce the launch of the Malouf line of adjustable power bed bases to its consumers. The Malouf bases had stellar responses during the beta testing phase and the acceptance level was unmatched. Malouf is renowned for state-of-the-art technology driven products including the World’s first automatic snore detection power base. Unlike the leading number bed that requires you to push a button (after being awakened) to elevate your sleep partner’s side of the bed, the new Malouf’s award-winning app automatically and in real time elevates the head of the bed approximately 15 degrees to improve respiration and lessen snoring.
— Dan Wall
According to The Villages store Owner Dan Wall, “When you marry an adjustable firmness mattress to an automatic real time anti snore adjustable base, you get the perfect union. In light of our current stressful global condition, and maintaining personal health and wellness, quality sleep is essential.”
Malouf, a family-owned business, was started in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf who transformed a two-person operation into a company with over 11,000 product choices and has established themselves as a new leader in the adjustable bed industry now eclipsing many of the original industry leaders.
Roberta Randall, The Villages Store Manager added, “The magic behind the science of the app is that when elevating the upper section of the bed pressure is lessened on the lungs and the head and throat are in a more aligned position providing for greater air flow and less airway obstruction”
In addition to the much heralded automatic real time snore detection technology Malouf bases also offer are Pre-set and customizable programs, multi-variable massage sessions and more. The all new S655 model now offers a “Pillow Tilt” to allow the user to elevate just the pillow section of the bed for more ergonomic reading positions without using large pillows and creating neck strain.
Dan Wall added, “When you spend the majority of your day basically in two places, your favorite chair and your bed, where does it make the most sense to invest? With all the stress most people are facing today, they owe it not only to themselves, but to their loved ones, to get the most restorative and comfortable sleep available. Adding an adjustable base to their overall sleep experience is a win win!”
Relax In Comfort, a family owned and operated business since 1967, has made it their mission from day one to provide the best quality, service and affordable wellness products for the back and spine. The quality of your sleep defines the quality of your day. Dan Wall summed it up this way “ Better sleep, better life”. We could not agree more.
