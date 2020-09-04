Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Saltwater License-Free Fishing Saturday, September 5th

Tallahassee, Fla. – Try saltwater fishing Saturday, Sept. 5, without needing a saltwater fishing license. License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.

License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” said Governor DeSantis. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”

“License-free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore.”

This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing regulations and tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

