Teaching Reading IS Rocket Science! | Nebraska Department of Education

Mark your calendars and be prepared for a lively webinar featuring Dr. Louisa Moats on September 28, 2020!  The free event is supported by the Nebraska Dyslexia Association and NDE, Office of Special Education.  Dr. Moats will summarize the highlights of her updated paper for the AFT (Teaching Reading IS Rocket Science, 2020), with a focus on what needs to happen to bridge the divide between the world of scientific reading research and typical reading instruction practices.  Her presentation is 4:15-5:15 P.M., followed by a Q and A.  Share this Save-the-Date with your educators, administrators, and others interested in sound literacy research.  https://events.education.ne.gov/events/louisamoats/

