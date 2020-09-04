Draganfly Featured on Fox Business Highlighting Importance of Recent Safe School Solution™ Installation at Alabama State University

Historic Installation of Vital Intelligence’s Smart Thermal and Vital Sign Screening Detects Potential Symptoms of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce that it was featured on Fox Business with Liz Claman highlighting the importance of its Safe School Solution which was recently installed at Alabama State University.



Cameron Chell spoke with Liz Claman in an exclusive interview on Fox Business .

Alabama State University (“ASU”) selected Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Thermal Temperature Assessment Stations, Vital Signs Assessment Stations and Social Distancing awareness technologies which is being used campus-wide to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 have spiked as university and college campuses open for the fall semester. Recent reports indicate that 36 states have reported a total of 8,700 COVID-19 cases as the United States hits over 6 million total cases and 186,436 deaths.

“Every school needs to have Draganfly’s preventative technology on their campus. It is the sensible thing to do as we navigate through these uncharted waters of COVID-19. Draganfly’s Safe School Solution enables us to help keep us our students, faculty and staff safe. This new technology will assist us in identifying and mitigating the risk of the spread of COVID-19. We are proud to be the first US campus to install this cutting-edge technology,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, president of Alabama State University. “Working with the Draganfly team has been an amazing process, they are true partners with us.”



“Dr. Ross is a visionary,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “He has been working diligently to keep his students, faculty and staff safe. He and his team recognized that a screening protocol before entering any on-campus facility is an important preventative measure during this pandemic.”



“While we await a working vaccine for COVID-19, it is imperative that large organizations, especially schools, adhere to safe public health practices, such as social distancing and temperature checks,” said Dr. Jack C. Chow, former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and an advisor to Draganfly. “In addition to standard measures, innovative technologies, such as the technologies developed by Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence team, can dramatically bolster the line of defense against the virus on a continuous, non-intrusive basis. These technologies supply organizations with real-time, actionable information that empowers them to flatten the curve among their constituents.”

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Thermal Assessment Station and Vital Sign Screening technology provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. The Social Distancing Awareness unit ensures compliance with social distancing guidelines.

The platform does not register any personal data of the individual being screened. Data provided back to Alabama State University will include the number of individuals screened, number of elevated temperatures and potential cases with elevated vital signs detected along with the time the reading was taken.

About Alabama State University

Founded in 1867, Alabama State University is a comprehensive, regional institution offering students from across the nation and around the globe a world-class education. ASU’s learning experiences are holistic and are designed to develop intellectual, as well as social, moral, cultural and ethical values. ASU graduates are equipped with the skills, insights, attitudes and practical experiences that will enable them to become well-rounded, contributing citizens, fully qualified to take their places in their chosen professions and in service to humanity.

Over the past 15 years, ASU has experienced tremendous growth, both physically and academically. State-of-the-art academic facilities now grace the 395-acre campus. High-demand programs have been established and cutting-edge research is being conducted by ASU faculty and students. With a focus on a global initiative, the campus has a more diverse population while maintaining its proud heritage as one of the nation’s leading Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs). We offer the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science, as well as master’s and educational specialist degrees.

The University also offers the Ph.D. in microbiology, the Ed.D. and the Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law, the Clinical Doctorate in Physical Therapy and the Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

For more information about Alabama State University, visit www.alasu.edu .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organization can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

