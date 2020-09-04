Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Plans Display for the Route 3007 Black Valley Road Slide Project in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 3007 (Black Valley Road) slide project in Southampton Township, Bedford County.

The project consists of excavating the existing slide area and placing benching material to rebuild the slope area. The project will also consist of full depth roadway replacement and milling and paving to transition back to the existing roadway.  Additionally, drainage and guiderail upgrades will be included.  A one-month detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this virtual plans display is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9.  From there, please click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Bedford County and the Route 3007 Black Valley Road Slide page.

The website will be available to view and to leave comments from Friday, September 11, 2020 until Friday, September 25, 2020. If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Bruce Schweitzer, Project Manager by phone (814) 696-7198 or email bschweitze@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101

