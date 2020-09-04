Online Service Makes Metal Cards Safer with Personal Data Protection, Helps Create Affluent & Wealthy Image
LA HABRA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal credit cards look great and create a ‘rich’ impression, but that’s where also lies a hurdle. What if the merchant or the reception guy copies the information thinking the owner to be royalty? Metal-CreditCard.com, which offers the easiest way for anyone to own a metal payment card made, offers a simple solution – Personal Data Protection.
With the option of personal data protection, the metal card omits the middle eight digits of the card number, thus making it almost impossible for anyone to try making mischief. The option to omit personal information can also be seen on the new Apple cards, which omit visual information and data from the cards.
“To date, 68% of all orders placed on our site have opted to have the card information omitted from their custom cards. Now our metal cards are even safer for anyone, whether a gas attendant, teacher or small business owner, to flash around with complete peace of mind,” says Vincent Torres, CEO, Metal-CreditCard.com.
The option to omit card digits comes in the wake of several instances where malicious actors thought their customer to be uber-rich simply because they carried a metal credit or debit card. Well, that’s exactly the purpose of getting a metal card one, but never to get scammed. The omission of card data removes this fear. The metal cards continue to carry other important data, such as the last four digits, name, expiration date and CVC numbers.
The metal cards made by the online service use a special engraving technology which avoids creating raised letters. The flat text on the stainless steel surface looks classy, and the cards are heavy too, weighing around 25gm. There are no annual fees to pay, the owner’s data remains strictly confidential through SSL web technology, and no data is stored anywhere.
Founded in Los Angeles and a veteran-owned startup, Metal-CreditCard.com was founded to give card owners the luxury to carry a metal card in place of their cheaper looking plastic cards. The metal cards reflect a richer, royal or affluent image of the cardholder, helping achieve social recognition whenever they use the card.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information, please visit: www.Metal-CreditCard.com
Vincent Torres
With the option of personal data protection, the metal card omits the middle eight digits of the card number, thus making it almost impossible for anyone to try making mischief. The option to omit personal information can also be seen on the new Apple cards, which omit visual information and data from the cards.
“To date, 68% of all orders placed on our site have opted to have the card information omitted from their custom cards. Now our metal cards are even safer for anyone, whether a gas attendant, teacher or small business owner, to flash around with complete peace of mind,” says Vincent Torres, CEO, Metal-CreditCard.com.
The option to omit card digits comes in the wake of several instances where malicious actors thought their customer to be uber-rich simply because they carried a metal credit or debit card. Well, that’s exactly the purpose of getting a metal card one, but never to get scammed. The omission of card data removes this fear. The metal cards continue to carry other important data, such as the last four digits, name, expiration date and CVC numbers.
The metal cards made by the online service use a special engraving technology which avoids creating raised letters. The flat text on the stainless steel surface looks classy, and the cards are heavy too, weighing around 25gm. There are no annual fees to pay, the owner’s data remains strictly confidential through SSL web technology, and no data is stored anywhere.
Founded in Los Angeles and a veteran-owned startup, Metal-CreditCard.com was founded to give card owners the luxury to carry a metal card in place of their cheaper looking plastic cards. The metal cards reflect a richer, royal or affluent image of the cardholder, helping achieve social recognition whenever they use the card.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information, please visit: www.Metal-CreditCard.com
Vincent Torres
Metal-CreditCard.com
+1 866-523-2747
email us here