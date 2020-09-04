Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,159 in the last 365 days.

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc (LCA) and Encourages LCA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (“Landcadia”) (NASDAQ: LCA) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Landcadia’s executive officers and directors have violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.

Stockholders who purchased shares of Landcadia’s common stock prior to June 29, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/landcadia/, for additional information about this investigation and to discuss their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc (LCA) and Encourages LCA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.