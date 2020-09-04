John I. Haas Inc. Announces New Hop Release: Talus™ Brand HBC 692 c.v.

Talus™ brand HBC 692 c.v. features big, bold aromas of citrus, floral, wood and tropical fruits.

/EIN News/ -- YAKIMA, Wash., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John I. Haas, Inc. is excited to announce the commercial release of the new proprietary hop Talus™ brand HBC 692 c.v. Talus delivers big aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus rinds, dried roses, pine resin, tropical fruits and sage.



Talus’ impactful citrus, floral, wood and fruit aromas remain throughout the brewing process. “Its bold aroma translates to strong brewing performance, with a versatility that lends itself to many beer styles, particularly hop-forward beers,” said Virgil McDonald, Brewmaster at HAAS® Innovation Brewery.

Steve Gonzalez, Senior Manager of Brewing and Innovation at Stone Brewing , recently said, “Talus (HBC 692) has been one of our new favorite varieties for some time. There's nothing else quite like it with bright, fresh, juicy tangerine peel, oak barrel aroma, and dankness. We like it on its own, but it really shines as a blending hop in IPA and for its aroma in fruited IPAs.”

Talus’ bold flavor profile draws from its roots as a cultivated daughter of Sabro® brand HBC 438 c.v. By pairing its neomexicanus heritage with a local Pacific Northwest hop, this exciting new hop delivers a one-of-a-kind flavor experience. This latest creation from The Hop Breeding Company (HBC) represents a continuation of HBC’s exploration of novel genetics with the goal of deriving new flavors and aromas not traditionally available in hops.



Talus joins a growing selection of branded HBC hops, including Citra® brand HBC 394 c.v., Mosaic® brand HBC 369 c.v., Sabro® brand HBC 438 c.v., Ekuanot® brand HBC 366 c.v., Pahto™ brand HBC 682 c.v. and Loral® brand HBC 291 c.v.

For additional information, contact your John I. Haas sales representative or a Haas distribution partner, or email info@johnihaas.com .

About John I. Haas

John I. Haas is a leading supplier of hops and hop products with a world-class innovations center and research brewery located in Yakima, WA. As a member of the BarthHaas Group , Haas has the global reach to offer the products, tools, services and supply assurance needed to brew successful beers. For more information, please visit: www.johnihaas.com .

About Hop Breeding Company

Formed in 2003, the Hop Breeding Company is a joint venture between Yakima Chief Ranches LLC and John I. Haas Inc. Its mission is to develop pest-resistant and disease-resistant hop varieties with strong commercial qualities.

In addition to its commercialized brands Citra®, Mosaic®, Sabro®, Ekuanot®, Pahto™, Loral® and the newly-released Talus™, the HBC is continually breeding new and exciting experimental hop varieties for brewers to test and to provide feedback on.

Contacts

John I. Haas Inc.

Corrie Van Oostrum

Phone: +1 (509) 469-4052

corrie.vanoostrum@johnihaas.com

www.johnihaas.com