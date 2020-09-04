Ehave Signs Licensing Agreement to Enhance its Telemedicine Platform

The Licensing Agreement advances Ehave’s mission to make medical records more portable

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced it is entering into a licensing agreement with a telemedicine solutions provider from a single integrated platform. Under the terms of the agreement Ehave will provide its patients access to the telemedicine solutions provider’s complete suite of single integrated platform. This online platform offers a complete suite of telemedicine solutions allowing members to request an online consultation, to obtain a second medical opinion in as fast as 48 hours or access their complete medical history anytime, anywhere from their computer or mobile device. Members will be able to share their medical history with select family members and providers to improve treatment outcomes and cultivate better care, helping to save, money, time and lives.



Separately, Ehave, Inc. has recently finalized an agreement with Burst IQ for 1 TB of transactions on the BlockChain per month. Ehave plans to work with Burst IQ to develop video surveys with analysis for both COVID-19 and people taking psychedelics. The questions are onscreen and allow the participant to answer them as they go through the video.

Ehave is also expecting the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto (“SickKids”) to start up its trials for MegaTeam assessment and rehabilitation products after COVID-19. Shareholders and other interested parties can read more at https://www.ehave.com/adhd-pilot-program .

Ehave, Inc. CEO Ben Kaplan said, “As we move toward the psychedelic space, we are looking to advance the ways individuals can control their medical history. We expect to release more information regarding our longer term plans at a later time.”

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

