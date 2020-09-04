Coronavirus - Kenya: Japan’s Assistance to Kenya to Build a Resilient Society

Following the signing of Exchange of Notes for Universal Health Coverage last week, Japan announced a further contribution to Kenya. This is Japan’s response to the recent call by H.E. President Kenyatta for all the stake holders to contain the pandemic and to build a resilient society. Today, H.E. Mr. HORIE Ryoichi, Ambassador of Japan to Kenya signed two Exchange of Notes with Hon. Ukur Yatani. Details are mentioned below.

“Japan's Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Programme

(Provision of Medical Equipment)” (1 Billion Kenya Shillings)

Japan will provide medical equipment to more than 10 hospitals around the country. This assistance will support the provision of health care services in the fight against the pandemic. The medical equipment includes vital appliances for the treatment of COVID-19 such as hospital beds and X-ray machines.

“The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship” (240 Million Kenya Shillings)

Japan will contribute to increase education opportunities for the Kenyan youth at universities in Japan for master-level or doctor-level education. Those who enjoy this programme are expected to become key players in building a better future for the country and in further promoting our bilateral relationship.

Today’s Exchange of Notes is not only for containing COVID-19 in Kenya, but also for Kenya’s economic and social development during and even after this pandemic. Japan is looking to the future of Kenya, considering how we can work together with the Kenyan people to achieve sustainable and structural transformation to enhance the resilience of the society.

During the signing ceremony, Ambassador Horie expressed his hope that Kenya would come out of this pandemic stronger than ever before and he assured that Japan would continue to work together with Kenya.