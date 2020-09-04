Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,275,815) deaths (30,596), and recoveries (1,015,865)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,275,815) deaths (30,596), and recoveries (1,015,865) by region:
Central (54,949 cases; 1,046 deaths; 47,217 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,807), Chad (1,018; 77; 908), Congo (4,628; 81; 3,748), DRC (10,125; 260; 9,367), Equatorial Guinea (4,965; 83; 4,390), Gabon (8,538; 53; 7,335), Sao Tome & Principe (897; 15; 857).
Eastern (138,765; 2,754; 75,721): Comoros (448; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,387; 60; 5,327), Eritrea (330; 0; 295), Ethiopia (55,213; 856; 20,283), Kenya (34,705; 585; 20,644), Madagascar (15,106; 197; 14,031), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,255; 18; 2,074), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 97; 2,579), South Sudan (2,533; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,288**; 33; 1,532).
Northern (239,016; 8,762; 168,665): Algeria (45,469; 1,531; 32,006), Egypt (99,425; 5,479; 75,415), Libya (15,773; 254; 1,856), Mauritania (7,075; 159; 6,464), Morocco (66,855; 1,253; 51,223), Tunisia (4,394; 84; 1,681), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (680,495; 15,592; 587,035): Angola (2,805; 113; 1,144), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,720; 94; 3,789), Lesotho (1,148; 31; 528), Malawi (5,593; 175; 3,516), Mozambique (4,207; 26; 2,370), Namibia (8,082; 86; 3,483), South Africa (633,015; 14,563; 554,887), Zambia (12,523; 292; 11,562), Zimbabwe (6,678; 206; 5,263).
Western (162,590; 2,442; 137,227): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,386; 55; 1,081), Cape Verde (4,125; 41; 3,502), Côte d'Ivoire (18,208; 119; 17,045), Gambia (3,101; 99; 1,275), Ghana (44,713; 280; 43,577), Guinea (9,526; 60; 8,574), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,306; 82; 1,163), Mali (2,807; 126; 2,203), Niger (1,177; 69; 1,091), Nigeria (54,587; 1,048; 42,627), Senegal (13,826; 287; 9,553), Sierra Leone (2,035; 71; 1,600), Togo (1,443; 31; 1,071).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 3,228 cases for Uganda. Correct value now listed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).