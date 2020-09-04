Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,160 in the last 365 days.

UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming September investor conferences:

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Date: September 9, 2020
Location: Virtual – 1x1 only

Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 15, 2020
Fireside Chat Time: 4:15 PM E.T.
Location: Virtual

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Healthcare Conference Conference
Date: September 16, 2020
Presentation Time: 10:00 AM E.T.
Location: Virtual

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat and presentation from the Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald conferences will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following each event.

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases, neurological diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors 
Endurance Advisors
Mike Zanoni
mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com  

Media 
Canale Communications
Jason Spark
jason@canalecomm.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.