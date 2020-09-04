The Dental Implants Market Size Is Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Dental Caries, Growing At A 9.69% CAGR To 2023

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental implants market size is expected to decline from $4.46 billion in 2019 to $4.13 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.56%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The dental implants market size is then expected to recover and reach $5.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.69%.

The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for dental implants. Dental caries is a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay.

In 2019, according to BMC Oral Health, the prevalence of primary caries teeth in China was 27.14%, with a higher proportion among girls (27.32%) compared to boys (26.99%). According to data from the oral health tracker published in Australia in 2018, 90% of Australian adults experience some form of dental caries. Dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace lost teeth. As a result, the increasing demand for dental implants to replace lost teeth stimulates dental implants market growth.

Dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment. Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics. For instance, in June 2019, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patient population, Southern Implants Pty introduced the INVERTA implant. The INVERTA Implant is a novel implant with an advanced body-shift design that enables apical bone participation in the immediate placement of implants and a coronal chamber for bone development, resulting in realistic aesthetics.

The dental implants market consists of sales of dental implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dental implants. A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is put in the jaw to carry a tooth or bridge substitution. The dental implants market is segmented by product into tapered implants and parallel walled implants. By material, the market is segmented into titanium and zirconium. By end-use, it is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics.

The major competitors in the global dental implants market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioHorizons IPH Inc, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc, Camlog Biotechnologies AG, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., DIO Corporation, Merz Dental GmbH, and A.B. Dental Devices Ltd.

