Feminine Hygiene Products Market Worth USD 51.13 Billion at 4.6% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Awareness Regarding Menstruation to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feminine hygiene products market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 51.13 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing awareness regarding menstruation amongst women and the increasing prevalence of lower reproductive tract infections across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Menstrual Care Products and Cleaning and Deodorizing Products), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drugs Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 39.73 billion in 2019 and is projected to showcase an exponential growth in the forthcoming years.





COVID-19 Effect: Sky-rocketing Prices of Product to Hamper Growth Prospects

The increasing demand for essential FMCG products amid the novel coronavirus has resulted in the high prices of commodities in the hypermarkets/supermarkets. The hoarding of goods by people in the wake of indefinite lockdown announced by the government agencies globally has caused disruptions in the supply and demand of the products. This is expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent. However, the increasing focus on replenishing the stores with consumer goods, and the collective efforts by the government and companies to improve the economy will contribute to the market growth in the near future.





Technological advancement and superior quality of education is leading to increasing awareness for feminine hygiene products across the globe. These products are either reusable or disposable. They include products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, sponges, and menstrual pads, among others. Additionally, these products aid in maintaining an optimum pH balance in the vagina and menstruation hygiene.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Awareness Regarding Menstruation to Surge Demand

Feminine hygiene products are beneficial in controlling blood leakage amongst women during a menstrual cycle. The increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene owing to the high awareness among teenage girls is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the rising female workforce, along with the high disposable income is propelling the demand for premium quality products that is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of lower reproductive tract infection among women would further boost the demand for safe and hygiene products that will favor market growth.





SEGMENTATION:

Hypermarket/Supermarket Segment Held 34.09% Market Share in 2019 Owing to Bulk Purchase of the Products

The segment hypermarket/supermarket, based on distribution channel, held a market share of 34.09% in 2019 and is expected to showcase an exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the one-stop availability of products of feminine hygiene that are leading to bulk purchases by women consumers during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Increasing Number of Working Women Population in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the increasing number of working women population that is leading to the growing awareness regarding feminine hygiene products in countries such as India and China. Additionally, Asia-Pacific stood at USD 12.80 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. North America is expected to showcase a considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of personal care products owing to the high awareness regarding menstruation amongst the women in countries such as the U.S. between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market comprises of several prominent players such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and others that are striving to strengthen their positions by acquiring the other small companies and further expanding their feminine hygiene products portfolio to gain the maximum share in the forthcoming years. The other key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, introduction of new products, and partnerships that is expected to bode well for the global feminine hygiene products market growth during the forecast period.





Industry Development:

March 2020 – Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), a leading FMCG brand, announced its acquisition of VWash, a popular global feminine hygiene product from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The acquisition is expected to strengthen its position in the global marketplace.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market:

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Unicharm Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

Essity AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Texas, U.S.)

Ontex Group NV (Aalst, Belgium)

Edgewell Personal Care (Shelton, U.S.)

Maxim Hygiene (New York, US.)

Hengan International Group (Jinjiang, China)

TZMO SA (Torun, Poland)

Unilever (London, U.K.)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Menstrual Care Products Sanitary Napkins/Pads Panty Liners Tampons Others (Menstrual Cups and Period Panties) Cleaning and Deodorizing Products By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Drugs Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





