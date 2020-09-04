/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'The layout of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and WIMI Hologram in Semiconductor Chips'. In recent years, both foreign companies such as Google and Facebook, and domestic enterprises like Baidu and Alibaba, we can see that the world's large Internet companies have begun to get involved in the field of chip design, and this trend seems to have the potential to spread. According to rough calculations, cloud giants, such as Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are all designing their own AI accelerator chips. Is this a trend in the current cloud industry or a short-term phenomenon? In our view, designing customized chips for specific tasks will become the mainstream of the cloud industry, which will have a profound impact on processors, network switches, AI accelerators, and other fields. Take the bold view that most chip markets in this field will not be exempted.



Throughout the entire IC industry chain, driven by a series of new technological and economic factors, the traditional chip design and manufacturing modes are being destroyed. Cloud giants' involvement in AI chip design is only a small aspect of the impact of mass customization chips on the current IC supply chain, and more possibilities are happening.

At the same time, we have seen Internet giants such as Facebook, Google, and Alibaba marching into the hardware field. In fact, this is also the inevitable trend of the ecological development of Internet companies: Internet companies have been building ecological traffic portal, so that users can use their services more conveniently. This portal used to be from PCs and mobile phones; however, these traditional portals such as PCs and mobile phones can no longer meet the appetite of the fast-developing Internet giants. Thus, the giants have thought of building their own hardware platform as the portal of their services. This kind of hardware can be AR/VR devices (such as Microsoft's HoloLens, Facebook's Oculus), new consumer electronics devices (such as Google's Clip automated camera), or IoT terminal nodes, which can enter smart manufacturing and smart homes.

When the Internet giants start to enter the hardware market, it will have a huge impact on the semiconductor industry. First of all, Internet giants pursue hardware that can achieve extreme performance to achieve differentiated user experiences to attract users. As present, Moore's Law is currently encountering a bottleneck. The pursuit of extreme experience requires heterogeneous computing and customized chips. It is no longer possible to meet the hardware needs of Internet giants just by purchasing chips from traditional semiconductor manufacturers, at least in the core chips. Therefore, Internet giants such as Facebook, Google, and Alibaba are all active supporters of heterogeneous computing; meanwhile, they are designing chips for their hardware layouts or have started to design chips. In this way, Internet firms, which used to be downstream customers of semiconductor firms, will no longer need to buy chips from semiconductor companies. Such changes in the division of labor will cause significant changes in the industry.

WIMI Hologram Cloud recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lixin Technology"), to accelerate the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. This company's initial registered capital of 200 million yuan (CNY), and it will focus on a new upstream business in the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Lixin Technology will become the latest competitor in China's semiconductor industry. Moreover, China's homegrown semiconductor industry is already large and well-funded. Made in China 2025 is a strategic plan released in 2015 to promote the development of Chinese technology manufacturers in the global market. As China continues to influence the global semiconductor industry, one of the main goals of Made in China 2025 is to achieve self-sufficiency. According to a report released by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2020, the sales of chips designed in China are expected to grow from $18 billion in 2019 to $48 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, China's semiconductor companies will meet 40 percent of domestic demand by 2025.

Lixin Technology will be based in Hainan province and enjoy tax incentives and government support in the fast-developing semiconductor industry, industrial and automation technologies, the applications of intelligent vision and holographic vision, and many other aspects. WIMI hopes its new subsidiary will bring integrated circuit design firms with a wide range of proprietary technology to help develop the fabless semiconductor business. The investment and establishment of Lixin Technology are in line with the company's requirements for optimizing supply chain management, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. Besides, it also keeps in accordance with the company's requirements for continuous enhancements of innovation, design, and technical capabilities.

