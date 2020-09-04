TV Anime IWGP Announces THE PINBALLS to Perform OP Theme and INNOSENT in FORMAL to Perform ED Song
TV Anime IWGP ( Ikebukuro West Gate Park) Announces THE PINBALLS to Perform “Needle Knot” as OP Theme and INNOSENT in FORMAL to Perform “after song” as ED SongTOKYO, JAPAN, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TV Anime series “Ikebukuro West Gate Park” is set to get an opening theme, “Needle Knot” by THE PINBALLS and an ending theme, “after song” by INNOSENT in FORMAL “
The anime is an adaptation of Ira Ishida’s popular novel series which is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro ward. The story centers on Makoto, known as the "Troubleshooter of Ikebukuro." He helps everyone from his friends to local street toughs in solving various incidents. The novel series has gained popularity with many adaptations, such as the TV drama starring Tomoya Nagase of TOKIO by the same name “Ikebukuro West Gate Park ( I.W.G.P.)”, directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, screenplay by Kankuro Kudo in the past.
The OP theme song, “Needle Knot” put people inside the world of IWGP from the beginning, with THE PINBALLS’ unique and unnamable rock sounds - garage rock or rock ‘n’ roll. Be the first one to check the song with the 2nd trailer of the anime: URL( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlT-dOJN5x4 ）and the 1st episode on air.
■The TV Anime "Ikebukuro West Gate Park”
TV Anime official website：https:iwgp-anime.com
The 1st trailer URL：https://youtu.be/JfBhszsKlLM
The 2nd trailer URL：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlT-dOJN5x4
【Official Web/SNS】
■TV Anime official website
https://iwgp-anime.com
■TV Anime official Twitter
＠iwgp_anime
【Theme Song】
[OP theme song] THE PINBALLS ”Needle Knot”
[ED theme song] INNOSENT in FORMAL ”after song”
【CAST】
Makoto：Kentaro Kumagai
Takashi：Koki Uchiyama
Kyoichi：Reiou Tsuchida
Hiroto：Subaru Kimura
Isogai：Natsuki Hanae
and more…
■THE PINBALLS
A four- member rock band
Takayuki Furukawa (Vo)、Tomohiro Nakaya(Gt) Hirotaka Morishita (Ba)、Takashi Ishihara(Dr)
With the unique and unnamable rock sound- garage rock or rock ‘n’ roll , rough but husky singing voice with the taste of poetry by Takayuki Furukawa ( Vo) , and catchy and powerful melodies, the band has been stirring rock-music scenes.
THE PINBALLS HP:http://thepinballs.org/
THE PINBALLS Twitter：https://twitter.com/PINS_official
THE PINBALLS YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_zZ1mX8I0IvPKVaHHzbwQ
■INNOSENT in FORMAL
A virtual cartoon band
A four-member unit:, formed by ぽおるすみす（Vo）, CANDY MAN（Gt）, Kunithe ripper（Ba）, TOY BOY（Dr）.
The band suddenly appeared with the concept:
“A story about an adventure of the band, who are the main characters of an animated movie.
They jumped out of the screen of an old movie theater on the eve of closing.
They used to play at circus and once dominated the world… “
Being called as “Japanese-made Gorillaz”, they became a hot topic.
The strong “street” sounds with a blend of hip-hop, rock and electronic have stolen the audiences’ hearts
and won’t give them back
NNOSENT in FORMAL HP: http://innosent.net/
NNOSENT in FORMAL Twitter：https://twitter.com/innosent_info
NNOSENT in FORMAL Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/innosent_info/
NNOSENT in FORMAL YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzpVkqnKD7Y&feature=emb_logo
☆The new track “No 1” in the 1st trailer of the anime “Ikebukuro West Gate Park” is now on streaming!
URL: https://youtu.be/k6lsZtqEUAU
