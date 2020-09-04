Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 5000 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch, are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in connection with a Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the 5000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

Between approximately 12:00 pm and 12:30 pm, the female victim was approached by the suspect, who then engaged in unwanted sexual contact. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned adult male, unknown age, 5'10" to 5'11", heavy set, short dark hair, baggy clothes, black shorts, black mask, and sunglasses.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/wh-B6Bu4RyI

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.