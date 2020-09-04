Erie Road ramp to northbound I-75 closed in Monroe County starting Sept. 8 for construction

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Monroe

HIGHWAYS: I-75 Erie Road

CLOSEST CITY: Monroe

START DATE: 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound/westbound Erie Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75 for construction in Monroe.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via eastbound Erie Road, northbound Summit Road, northbound M-125, and eastbound Luna Pier to northbound I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.