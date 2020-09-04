Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Erie Road ramp to northbound I-75 closed in Monroe County starting Sept. 8 for construction

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Monroe

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-75 Erie Road

CLOSEST CITY:                  Monroe

START DATE:        5 a.m.       Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound/westbound Erie Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75 for construction in Monroe.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via eastbound Erie Road, northbound Summit Road, northbound M-125, and eastbound Luna Pier to northbound I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.  

