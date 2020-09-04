09/03/20-LARGE GROUPS ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND PROMPT CLOSURE REMINDER & LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTION

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: September 3, 2020

LARGE GROUPS ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND PROMPT CLOSURE REMINDER & LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTION

(Hilo) – Last weekend an estimated 100 people gathered at the J7 ranch to get in streams and waterfalls above the ranch.

The waterways above the J7 (Wailuku River, Hookelekele Stream, Lauiole Falls, Pukamaui Falls and Kauwehu Falls) are collectively known as “Narnia”, and are part of the Hilo Restricted Watershed Section of the Hilo Forest Reserve.

Access is restricted and requires a permit for entry (HAR 13-105-4). The DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) is not issuing any permits for access to that area at this time. Hunters are allowed to access Hilo Restricted Watershed with a valid hunting license for the purpose of hunting on weekends and holidays only. A major access point is through the J-7 ranch, (currently unencumbered land TMK: (3) 2-5-009:004) and this area is now also closed to the public.

All other uses are prohibited at this time and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and Hawai‘i County Police will be enforcing all State laws and rules.

