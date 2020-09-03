Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 4500 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the 4500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 1:46 pm, officers were at the listed location when the suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of the officers. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks pulled back in a ponytail.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a mid-90’s to early 2000’s champagne in color Mercedes 300 with damage to the front right bumper area and was last seen bearing a Virginia tag.