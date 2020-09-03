MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 24, 2020 to August 31, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, August 24, 2020, through Monday, August 31, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 51 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

A Ruger LC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sylvia Gassaway, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-121-265

A Rock Island Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tremayne Hooker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-121-395

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Darius Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-121-458

A Glock 30s .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Desaun Lamont Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Failure of Licensee to Comply with Duties during Stop. CCN: 20-121-513

A Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-121-523

A Cobray M12 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-121-535

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Derrick Williamson, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-121-706

A Sig Sauer .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Lamar Lorenzo Jones, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Burke Levi-Allen Davis, of Northeast, D.C., and 36-year-old Carlos Deion Rice, of Montgomery Village, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Robbery while Armed, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-121-719

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Thomas Eugene Whiting, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-122-008

A Ruger P95DC 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of F Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old John Anthony Swann, of Brandywine, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 20-122-027

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Dupont Circle, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Deon Lavelle Dais, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-122-061

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Shamar McCain, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-122-069

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-122-113

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 20-122-125

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antonio Simms, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-122-245

Thursday, August 27, 2020

An Ithaca Guns Deerslayer 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the Unit block of Crittenden Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-122-357

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-122-414

A Taurus G2S .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Walter Lee Goodman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-122-559