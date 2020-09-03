Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:56 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 18 year-old Jaz Pratt, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun). At the time of his arrest, Pratt was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia for a Carrying a Pistol Without a License offense.

This case remains under investigation.

