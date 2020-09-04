SPREAD THE HOPE COLLIN COUNTY PEANUT BUTTER DRIVE CONTINUES THIS SEPTEMBER TO HELP FEED HUNGRY NORTH TEXANS

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spread the Hope Collin County Plano Peanut Butter Drive for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is happening this September despite the current pandemic. The Collin County Peanut Butter Drive will run throughout the month of September with a goal of collecting 220,000 pounds of peanut butter, both physically and virtually, to help feed hungry North Texans.

“This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardship it created, it is more important than ever that we help our community members who are continuing to struggle,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “The peanut butter drive is an easy way to help provide thousands of pounds of shelf-stable, nutritious food and to spread the love and compassion to Plano and our Collin County Neighbors.”

The drive is open to all Collin County and North Texas area residents. Donations can be dropped off at the North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus through the no-touch donation method outside the facility. This year participants can also donate peanut butter virtually by making a donation online at ntfb.org/pbdrive.

“With the current pandemic, we have seen a huge increase in the need for nutritious food in the North Texas area, which we only expect to continue as the pandemic goes on,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “This annual peanut butter drive could not have come at a better time and will help us tremendously in providing for those who need us most right now.”

For more information about the peanut butter drive, visit ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

WHEN: The Month of September (1-30)

WHERE: Peanut butter drop-off site:

NTFB’s Perot Family Campus

3677 Mapleshade Lane

Plano, TX 75075

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Anna Kurian North Texas Food Bank 214-724-6565 annak@ntfb.org