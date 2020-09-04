CEOCFO Magazine Interview with AFFIRMATIVhealth CEO, Denise M. Kalos
AFFIRMATIVhealth, a digital therapeutic company that delivers precision medicine treatments plans to those at risk or living with Alzheimer’s disease.
There is hope. A diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease is not a death sentence. There are things that people can do to improve cognition.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, US, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFFIRMATIVhealth, a digital therapeutic company that delivers precision medicine treatments plans to those at risk or living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, was featured in an interview by CEOCFO magazine. The article with the title: "Digital Health Company AFFIRMATIVhealth delivers Personalized Treatment Plans for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of Dementia" was published on August 24, 2020 and brings an in-depth interview between the CEO of AFFIRMATIVhealth, Denise. Kalos and the senior editor Lynn Fosse.
— Denise M Kalos
The interview focused on the science behind the approach and how biomarkers can used to pinpoint potential causes of memory loss and cognitive decline. Namely, the novel approach to the treatment of dementia combining Western technology and Eastern medicine. Also discussed was the was the response from the medical community, as well as the investment community. The full interview can be accessed here: https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/affirmativhealth20.html
