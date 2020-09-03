Genocea to Present at the ESMO Virtual Congress and Two Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present incremental follow-up data, including additional tumor scan results and detailed immunogenicity data on the first five patients from Part B of the ongoing GEN-009 Phase 1/2 a trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 from September 19-21. Genocea expects to share similar clinical and immunogenicity data from the remaining 10 Part B patients later this year.



Conferences Details: Event: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 Format: Poster 1028P and Abstract #3549; Preliminary results of a pilot trial of GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine containing immunogenic tumor specific neoantigens, in combination with PD-1 inhibitors in advanced cancers Date: Thursday, September 17TH Time: 9:00 a.m. CEST (3.00 a.m. ET) In addition, Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will present via webcast corporate overviews at the virtual Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Event: Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2020 (virtual) Format: Presentation Date: Thursday, September 10TH Time: 4:20 p.m. ET Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual) Format: Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 15TH Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of these presentations can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com . Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the conferences.



About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood for which we expect to conduct a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com .

