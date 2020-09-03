Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Changes in Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) announced today that on August 28, 2020 Patrick Hickey resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”). Prior to his resignation, Mr. Hickey served as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. Mr. Hickey’s decision to resign is not the result of a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale).  More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

Contact Information:
Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.
Houston, TX 77002
Ryan Stash, Vice President and CFO
713-651-1144
hvstog.com

