Slide repair set for southbound Hwy 169 south of St. Peter for Sept. 8 (Sept. 3, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The trees sliding on the hillside of Highway 169 south of St. Peter are scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, September 8, weather permitting.  The work may result in brief delays for southbound Highway 169 traffic.

MnDOT staff have detected additional sliding at the sight on southbound Highway 169 and are concerned if the larger trees come down they could pose safety problems for motorists and block several lanes of traffic.

Motorists will also see some drain repair work beginning on the slide on the Minnesota River side of Highway 169 (northbound), also south of St. Peter, as early as next week.

Caution is advised in the work zones and motorists are expected to watch out workers, equipment and traffic control devices.  Lives are on the line.

