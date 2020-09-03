Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 313 resurface project from Warroad to Canadian border begins September 8 (Sept. 3, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 313 will experience lane closures, pilot cars and short-term delays as crews begin resurfacing the highway from Warroad to the Canadian border.

The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road. The contractor for the $2.1 million project is Agassiz Asphalt LLC. The project is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. For more information, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy313-warroad.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

###

