UPDATE: Detour in place for Hwy 58, Hwy 63 in downtown Red Wing for damaged building (Sept. 3, 2020) Hwy 12 Litchfield project to open Friday, September 4 (Sept. 3, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. – Motorists on Hwy 58 and those using the slip ramp off the Hwy 63 into Red Wing are being reminded of the detour routes that are in place because of damage to a building in downtown Red Wing, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The building is at Hwy 58 (Plum Street) and West Third Street. A vehicle crashed into the building on Sept. 2 and damage has forced the closure of this intersection.

Traffic traveling on Hwy 63 on the Red Wing Bridge from Wisconsin into Red Wing are being routed on the buttonhook ramp to Hwy 61. The slip ramp directly into Red Wing is closed for the time being. Motorists will then follow Main Street (Hwy 61) to West Street, turning left and traveling to West Fourth Street, turning left, traveling to Hwy 58 south.

Motorists using Hwy 58 (Plum Street) north should turn left at West Fourth Street and then right on East Avenue to Hwy 61. Semitrailers using Hwy 58 north coming into Red Wing, should turn right on Goodhue County Road 21 (Flower Valley Road) to Hwy 61, where they can then turn north to go to Red Wing or turn south to travel toward Lake City.

It’s uncertain how long the detour will last. Authorities are assessing the damage of the building and will make a determination on what will be done to keep the public safe.

###