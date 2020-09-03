Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Four eastern North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning Grant funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that four communities located in eastern North Dakota were recommended to receive funding from the Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning (PiP) Grant Program.   Six communities across the state were recommended to receive grant funding totaling $125,000.   Eastern North Dakota grant recipients include Rugby Job Development Authority, City of Cavalier, City of Milnor and Linton Industrial Development Corporation.   The PiP Grant Program is intended to empower communities to proactively plan their futures, seek smart, efficient infrastructure development and offer a healthy, vibrant environment for residents and visitors.   Grant applications opened on Jan. 29, 2020, and closed on July 31, 2020. The following applications are recommended to receive grant funding:   Rugby Job Development Authority: Rugby Economic Development Strategic Plan - $28,885 Bowman County Development Corporation: Bowman County 5-Year Strategic Plan - $24,500 City of Cavalier: Regional Development Strategic Plan - $30,000 Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce: Adams County Economic Development Strategic Plan - $12,000 City of Milnor: Milnor Comprehensive Plan - $8,000 Linton Industrial Development Corporation: Linton Economic Development Strategic Plan - $21,615   Total Grant Awards: $125,000   For additional details on this grant program, visit https://belegendary.link/MSI-PiP  

###   The North Dakota Department of Commerce works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota citizens by leading efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth. Commerce serves businesses and communities statewide through committed people and partners who offer valuable programs and dynamic services

 

