Lane Restrictions Next Week on I-295 and U.S. 1 in Bucks and Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on I-295 in Bucks County and U.S.1. (Kennett Oxford Bypass) in Chester County on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge painting and other repairs, as part of a bridge rehabilitation project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

I-295 between the U.S. 1 and Route 332 interchanges in Middletown and Lower Makefield townships, Bucks County; and

U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) between the Route 272 (Nottingham) interchange and East Ridge Road in West Nottingham Township, Chester County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the nine-bridge improvement project in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,475,284 project financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

