Full closure of the Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp (Exit 5) on Sept. 8, for asphalt repairs

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that the Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp will be closed from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for asphalt repair work. Motorists wanting to access these areas will be directed to the Waikele/Waipahu offramp (Exit 7) as an alternate route.

Construction will be utilizing this time of slower traffic to complete the repair work on the Kunia offramp. Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

