Armanino Makes INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2020 Best of the Best Firms List

Firm Amongst Industry Elite for 18th Time

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., was named to the INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firms list for the 18th time since 2001. Firms that make the list are ranked on more than 50 metrics and are recognized for producing superior financial results while planning for long-term, sustainable growth. Less than 10% of the 540 eligible firms earned the accolade, with Armanino representing the second largest Best of the Best firm.



“Making the IPA Best of the Best Firms list has become an important tradition for the firm, because it is a measure of our performance each year. This recognition is achieved through objective metrics and demonstrates that as the firm grows, its leadership and management model — with an emphasis on staff empowerment, innovation and practical problem-solving — has been a tremendous success,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “We see that strategy take life in the form of key investments such as our AI Lab, Data & Analytics team, and Blockchain and Cryptocurrency groups, and in our holistic approach to client engagements, where we look beyond immediate projects and forecast their future opportunities and solutions.”

Armanino was also named to the IPA 100, where it ranked as the 21st largest firm overall. The firm was ranked 7th on the 2020 IPA 100 Fastest-Growing Firms list for organic growth, and ranked 6th on its Fastest-Growing Firms list for all growth.

"Best of the Best firms represent the top performers of their peer group, which is an exceptional accomplishment in the competitive world of public accounting. They excel by leaning in to help clients, being proactive, and seeking solutions — not just selling services," says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of the accounting trade publication INSIDE Public Accounting.

"To those firms who have been on the Best of the Best list for many years, we offer a special tip of the hat," says Kelly Platt, publisher of INSIDE Public Accounting. "Performing at a level of distinction year after year is a rare accomplishment that embodies what management guru Jim Collins describes as 'moving from good to great."'

To learn more about Armanino and its suite of impactful business solutions, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.