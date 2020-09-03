Penn Virginia Corporation to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced that Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. An updated corporate presentation for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.pennvirginia.com.



Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, natural gas liquids, or NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com . The information on the Company's website is not part of this release.

