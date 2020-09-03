Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Morphic Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer is scheduled to take part in a fireside chat at 8:40 am ET on Thursday, September 10 at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
  • The Morphic management team will host virtual meetings during the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference taking place from September 8 to 11

A live webcast of the Wells Fargo session will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts

Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857.559.3397

 

Primary Logo

